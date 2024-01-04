The Duke Blue Devils (9-4) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (12-2) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACC Network
Duke vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils score an average of 74.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cardinals allow.
  • Duke has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.
  • Louisville is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Cardinals put up 75.8 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 60.9 the Blue Devils give up.
  • When Louisville totals more than 60.9 points, it is 11-2.
  • Duke is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
  • This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Blue Devils concede.
  • The Blue Devils' 46.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.3 higher than the Cardinals have conceded.

Duke Leaders

  • Taina Mair: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
  • Oluchi Okananwa: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
  • Jadyn Donovan: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 52 FG%
  • Ashlon Jackson: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)
  • Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Toledo W 70-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/28/2023 Coppin State W 68-34 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/31/2023 Boston College W 80-75 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/4/2024 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
1/7/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/14/2024 Georgia Tech - Cameron Indoor Stadium

