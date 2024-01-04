The Duke Blue Devils (9-4) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (12-2) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils score an average of 74.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cardinals allow.

Duke has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.

Louisville is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.

The Cardinals put up 75.8 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 60.9 the Blue Devils give up.

When Louisville totals more than 60.9 points, it is 11-2.

Duke is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Blue Devils concede.

The Blue Devils' 46.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.3 higher than the Cardinals have conceded.

Duke Leaders

Taina Mair: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Oluchi Okananwa: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Jadyn Donovan: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 52 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 52 FG% Ashlon Jackson: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

