The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) are just 1.5-point favorites as they look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Corbett Sports Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Corbett Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -1.5 142.5

Campbell Betting Records & Stats

In three of 10 games this season, Campbell and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points.

Campbell has an average total of 132.4 in its matchups this year, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Fighting Camels have gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

N.C. A&T's .500 ATS win percentage (6-6-0 ATS record) is higher than Campbell's .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 3 30% 68.5 137.8 63.9 149.2 131.1 N.C. A&T 9 75% 69.3 137.8 85.3 149.2 145.8

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

The 68.5 points per game the Fighting Camels average are 16.8 fewer points than the Aggies allow (85.3).

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 4-6-0 2-4 4-6-0 N.C. A&T 6-6-0 6-6 9-3-0

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Campbell N.C. A&T 8-6 Home Record 8-5 4-10 Away Record 4-10 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

