The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will try to snap a five-game road losing streak at the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Campbell vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Campbell Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends

Campbell has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Fighting Camels' 11 games have gone over the point total.

N.C. A&T has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

Aggies games have hit the over nine out of 13 times this year.

