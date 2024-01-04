The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) after losing five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Camels make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (51.9%).
  • Campbell is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 51.9% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 355th.
  • The 68.5 points per game the Fighting Camels average are 16.8 fewer points than the Aggies give up (85.3).
  • When Campbell totals more than 85.3 points, it is 3-0.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

  • Campbell is posting 76.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 56.2 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Fighting Camels are surrendering 6.3 fewer points per game (61.5) than on the road (67.8).
  • When playing at home, Campbell is draining 1.4 more threes per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.2). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to away from home (25.7%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Saint Augustine's W 97-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/18/2023 Morgan State W 83-76 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) L 78-76 DeGol Arena
1/4/2024 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center
1/11/2024 Delaware - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

