How to Watch Campbell vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) after losing five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Charleston (SC) vs Hofstra (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Stony Brook vs Northeastern (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- UNC Wilmington vs Drexel (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Hampton vs Delaware (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Elon vs William & Mary (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (51.9%).
- Campbell is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 51.9% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 355th.
- The 68.5 points per game the Fighting Camels average are 16.8 fewer points than the Aggies give up (85.3).
- When Campbell totals more than 85.3 points, it is 3-0.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison
- Campbell is posting 76.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 56.2 points per contest.
- In home games, the Fighting Camels are surrendering 6.3 fewer points per game (61.5) than on the road (67.8).
- When playing at home, Campbell is draining 1.4 more threes per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.2). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to away from home (25.7%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Saint Augustine's
|W 97-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Morgan State
|W 83-76
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|L 78-76
|DeGol Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|Delaware
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
