The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) after losing five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (51.9%).

Campbell is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 51.9% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 355th.

The 68.5 points per game the Fighting Camels average are 16.8 fewer points than the Aggies give up (85.3).

When Campbell totals more than 85.3 points, it is 3-0.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

Campbell is posting 76.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 56.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Fighting Camels are surrendering 6.3 fewer points per game (61.5) than on the road (67.8).

When playing at home, Campbell is draining 1.4 more threes per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.2). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to away from home (25.7%).

