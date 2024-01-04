CAA Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's college basketball slate includes 11 games with CAA teams on the court. Among those games is the Charleston (SC) Cougars squaring off against the Hofstra Pride.
CAA Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston (SC) Cougars at Hofstra Pride
|7:00 PM ET
|MSG (Live stream on Fubo)
|Elon Phoenix at William & Mary Tribe
|7:00 PM ET
|FloHoops
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Drexel Dragons
|7:00 PM ET
|NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Hampton Pirates at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
|7:00 PM ET
|FloHoops
|Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies
|7:00 PM ET
|FloHoops
|Towson Tigers at Monmouth Hawks
|7:00 PM ET
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|Stony Brook Seawolves at Northeastern Huskies
|7:00 PM ET
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
