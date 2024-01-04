Damian Lillard is a player to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) meet at Frost Bank Center on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Bucks fell to the Pacers 142-130. With 26 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 26 11 8 2 1 1 Damian Lillard 23 2 5 3 0 2 Khris Middleton 19 6 7 0 2 4

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their most recent game to the Grizzlies, 106-98, on Tuesday. Victor Wembanyama led the way with 20 points, plus seven boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 20 7 1 0 4 2 Keldon Johnson 19 6 4 1 0 1 Julian Champagnie 12 4 2 1 0 3

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.6 points, 5.9 assists and 11.3 boards per game.

Lillard is posting 25.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Brook Lopez posts 12.8 points, 5.0 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocks (second in NBA).

Bobby Portis posts 12.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Khris Middleton averages 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama provides the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 3.1 blocks (first in NBA).

Keldon Johnson adds 17.6 points per game, plus 6.3 boards and 3.9 assists.

Devin Vassell's numbers for the season are 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Jeremy Sochan's averages for the season are 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the field.

The Spurs get 8.0 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 27.8 12.4 7.6 0.9 1.1 0.3 Devin Vassell SA 19.0 3.3 3.4 1.6 0.4 2.6 Damian Lillard MIL 26.6 4.1 6.1 1.1 0.1 3.7 Victor Wembanyama SA 12.3 6.0 2.8 0.6 2.6 1.1 Khris Middleton MIL 17.5 3.2 5.4 0.6 0.5 2.2 Keldon Johnson SA 16.8 5.3 3.0 0.7 0.0 1.3

