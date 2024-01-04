ASUN Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are eight games featuring an ASUN team on Thursday in college basketball play.
ASUN Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Austin Peay Governors at Bellarmine Knights
|6:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lipscomb Bisons at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Florida Ospreys at Stetson Hatters
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
