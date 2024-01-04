The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they take on the South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Mitchell Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -3.5 137.5

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

In five of 10 games this season, Appalachian State and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 points.

Appalachian State's contests this year have an average point total of 141.9, 4.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mountaineers have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Both Appalachian State and South Alabama have covered the spread 70% of the time this year, resulting in a 7-3-0 ATS record for the Mountaineers and a 7-3-0 tally for the Jaguars.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 5 50% 78.6 152 63.3 136.7 139.9 South Alabama 6 60% 73.4 152 73.4 136.7 139.7

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

Appalachian State covered nine times in 19 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Mountaineers score 5.2 more points per game (78.6) than the Jaguars allow (73.4).

Appalachian State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 7-3-0 4-2 6-4-0 South Alabama 7-3-0 3-1 5-5-0

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State South Alabama 10-7 Home Record 10-4 6-7 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

