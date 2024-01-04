Thursday's contest features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) and the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) squaring off at George M. Holmes Convocation Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 68-67 win for Appalachian State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Mountaineers came out on top in their last matchup 69-56 against Louisiana on Saturday.

Appalachian State vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Appalachian State vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 68, Texas State 67

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers beat the No. 186-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Charleston (SC) Cougars, 77-73, on December 5, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Appalachian State has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 186) on December 5

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 206) on November 6

81-78 at home over Mercer (No. 238) on December 21

69-56 on the road over Louisiana (No. 250) on December 30

68-63 over Furman (No. 261) on November 23

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (16-for-62)

17.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (16-for-62) Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Rylan Moffitt: 7.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 52.9 FG%

7.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 52.9 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG% Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 70.4 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per contest (301st in college basketball). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Mountaineers are posting 75 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (68.2).

Appalachian State is giving up 70 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (74.7).

