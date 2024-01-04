The South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

Appalachian State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 16th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 262nd.

The Mountaineers average 78.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 73.4 the Jaguars allow.

Appalachian State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State posted 74.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged in road games (66.5).

The Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.7 on the road.

In home games, Appalachian State averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than away from home (7.6). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

