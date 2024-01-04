The South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
  • Appalachian State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 16th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 262nd.
  • The Mountaineers average 78.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 73.4 the Jaguars allow.
  • Appalachian State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Appalachian State posted 74.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged in road games (66.5).
  • The Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.7 on the road.
  • In home games, Appalachian State averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than away from home (7.6). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Gardner-Webb W 80-59 Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 UNC Asheville L 76-63 Tarlton Complex
12/30/2023 UL Monroe W 67-55 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/4/2024 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
1/6/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
1/11/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

