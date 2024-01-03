The Winthrop Eagles (6-7) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Longwood Lancers (2-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average 26.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Lancers give up to opponents (82.1).

The 61.3 points per game the Lancers score are just 0.1 more points than the Eagles allow (61.2).

When Longwood scores more than 61.2 points, it is 2-4.

Winthrop has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.

The Lancers shoot 35.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles' 36.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lancers have conceded.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43 FG%

9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

8.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Blessing Okoh: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52) Leonor Paisana: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Winthrop Schedule