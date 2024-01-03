The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) host the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) after winning six home games in a row. The Eagles are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The point total is 141.5 in the matchup.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -2.5 141.5

Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in six of 12 games this season.

Winthrop's outings this year have an average total of 146.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles are 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Winthrop has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won six of those games.

The Eagles have entered five games this season favored by -135 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Winthrop, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 6 50% 78.9 157.4 67.9 130.6 148.1 Longwood 7 58.3% 78.5 157.4 62.7 130.6 140.6

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

Winthrop covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Eagles average 78.9 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 62.7 the Lancers allow.

When Winthrop puts up more than 62.7 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 5-7-0 2-4 4-8-0 Longwood 8-4-0 2-0 8-4-0

Winthrop vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits

Winthrop Longwood 4-1 Home Record 8-0 2-5 Away Record 4-3 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 92.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.0 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-2-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

