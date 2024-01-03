The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Winthrop vs. Longwood matchup.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Betting Trends

Winthrop has compiled a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Eagles' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Longwood has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.

Lancers games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.

