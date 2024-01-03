The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will try to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Western Carolina vs. Citadel matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline Citadel Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-2.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-2.5) 138.5 -162 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Betting Trends

Western Carolina has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Catamounts' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Citadel has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Bulldogs' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

