Wayne County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Wayne County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Creek High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Dunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Duplin High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Goldsboro High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
