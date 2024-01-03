How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) will host the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- In games UNC Greensboro shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Spartans are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Paladins sit at 60th.
- The Spartans score 78.5 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 80.2 the Paladins allow.
- UNC Greensboro has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 80.2 points.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, UNC Greensboro is putting up 34.6 more points per game (97.2) than it is on the road (62.6).
- In home games, the Spartans are allowing three fewer points per game (69.8) than away from home (72.8).
- UNC Greensboro is averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 48.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 4.2 more threes and 19.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.2 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ High Point
|L 74-63
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/21/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 135-57
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Texas
|L 72-37
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|Furman
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
