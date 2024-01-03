Wednesday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) taking on the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 79-78 win for Furman, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 79, UNC Greensboro 78

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-0.6)

Furman (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 156.5

UNC Greensboro has gone 3-7-0 against the spread, while Furman's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. A total of seven out of the Spartans' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Paladins' games have gone over. UNC Greensboro has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 contests. Furman has gone 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 78.5 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball while giving up 70.1 per outing to rank 152nd in college basketball) and have a +110 scoring differential overall.

The 38.4 rebounds per game UNC Greensboro averages rank 107th in the country, and are 3.2 more than the 35.2 its opponents grab per outing.

UNC Greensboro hits 9.9 three-pointers per game (20th in college basketball) at a 38.2% rate (24th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per game its opponents make at a 32% rate.

The Spartans rank 55th in college basketball by averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 188th in college basketball, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

UNC Greensboro and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 9.5 per game (30th in college basketball) and force 10.5 (308th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.