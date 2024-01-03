The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) take on a fellow Big South opponent, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Kimmel Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM UNC Asheville (-10.5) 143.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Asheville (-9.5) 141.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

UNC Asheville has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Bulldogs' 12 games have gone over the point total.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Spartans' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

