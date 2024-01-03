Wednesday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) going head-to-head at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 77, South Carolina Upstate 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-5.9)

UNC Asheville (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

UNC Asheville is 2-7-0 against the spread this season compared to South Carolina Upstate's 4-6-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 6-3-0 and the Spartans are 3-7-0. UNC Asheville is 2-7 against the spread and 3-6 overall in its past 10 games, while South Carolina Upstate has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.7 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per outing (272nd in college basketball).

The 37.1 rebounds per game UNC Asheville averages rank 160th in the nation, and are 1.5 more than the 35.6 its opponents record per contest.

UNC Asheville knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 36.5% rate (77th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make at a 29.7% rate.

The Bulldogs' 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 106th in college basketball, and the 90.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 206th in college basketball.

UNC Asheville and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 12.3 per game (230th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (119th in college basketball play).

