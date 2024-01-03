The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will be trying to continue an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Fresno State matchup.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-16.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-15.5) 136.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

San Diego State is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

A total of seven out of the Aztecs' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

Fresno State has compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Bulldogs' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), San Diego State is 32nd in the country. It is one spot below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

The Aztecs have had the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +7000.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

