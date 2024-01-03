If you reside in Rockingham County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Magna Vista High School at John Motley Morehead High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Eden, NC

Eden, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Rockingham County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stokes High School at Dalton McMichael High School