Orange County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Orange County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chapel Hill High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Alamance High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eno River Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
