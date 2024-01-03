Onslow County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Onslow County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Oak High School at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.