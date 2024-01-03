The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) face the Chattanooga Mocs (11-2) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Teneil Robertson: 6.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jada Tiggett: 8.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Raven Thompson: 13.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Addie Porter: 5.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Karsen Murphy: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

