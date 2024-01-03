Wednesday's contest between the Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-8) at McKenzie Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-52 and heavily favors Chattanooga to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Eagles lost their last game 73-63 against Furman on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 74, North Carolina Central 52

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles took down the No. 268-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UNC Asheville Bulldogs, 65-63, on December 18, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Mocs have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

North Carolina Central has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 268) on December 18

70-65 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 350) on December 21

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 353) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

13.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Kimeira Burks: 14.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104)

14.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104) Morgan Callahan: 10.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 35.8 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 35.8 FG% Jada Tiggett: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 48.2 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 48.2 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (posting 66.1 points per game, 184th in college basketball, while giving up 69.6 per contest, 286th in college basketball) and have a -46 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.