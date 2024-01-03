NC State vs. Notre Dame: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 3
The NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is set at 136.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|NC State
|-4.5
|136.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NC State Betting Records & Stats
- In nine of 11 games this season, NC State and its opponents have combined to score more than 136.5 points.
- NC State has an average total of 150 in its outings this year, 13.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Wolfpack's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.
- This season, NC State has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.
- The Wolfpack have entered four games this season favored by -200 or more, and won each of those games.
- NC State has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
NC State vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NC State
|9
|81.8%
|79.8
|143.4
|70.2
|135.8
|148.1
|Notre Dame
|4
|30.8%
|63.6
|143.4
|65.6
|135.8
|133.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional NC State Insights & Trends
- NC State compiled a 10-11-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.
- The Wolfpack average 79.8 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Irish allow.
- When NC State puts up more than 65.6 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
NC State vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NC State
|4-7-0
|3-5
|7-4-0
|Notre Dame
|6-7-0
|4-2
|4-9-0
NC State vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|NC State
|Notre Dame
|15-2
|Home Record
|11-8
|4-6
|Away Record
|0-10
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-13-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.3
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-10-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.