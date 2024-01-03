NC State vs. Notre Dame: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Notre Dame matchup.
NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-4.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|NC State (-4.5)
|137.5
|-192
|+158
NC State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- NC State has compiled a 4-6-2 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Wolfpack's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Notre Dame is 6-7-0 ATS this season.
- Fighting Irish games have hit the over four out of 13 times this year.
NC State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), NC State is 51st in college basketball. It is far below that, 74th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Wolfpack currently have the same odds, going from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.
- The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
