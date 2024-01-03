The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Notre Dame matchup.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-4.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-4.5) 137.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

NC State has compiled a 4-6-2 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wolfpack's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Notre Dame is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Fighting Irish games have hit the over four out of 13 times this year.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), NC State is 51st in college basketball. It is far below that, 74th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Wolfpack currently have the same odds, going from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.

The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

