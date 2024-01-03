The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Notre Dame matchup.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline
BetMGM NC State (-4.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel NC State (-4.5) 137.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • NC State has compiled a 4-6-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Wolfpack's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Notre Dame is 6-7-0 ATS this season.
  • Fighting Irish games have hit the over four out of 13 times this year.

NC State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), NC State is 51st in college basketball. It is far below that, 74th, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Wolfpack currently have the same odds, going from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.
  • The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.