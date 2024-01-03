How to Watch NC State vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACC foes square off when the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- In games NC State shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
- The Wolfpack are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 203rd.
- The Wolfpack record 79.8 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Irish give up.
- When NC State puts up more than 65.6 points, it is 9-2.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NC State posted 83.3 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
- The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, NC State performed better at home last season, making 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|L 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 82-70
|PNC Arena
|12/23/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 83-66
|PNC Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Virginia
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/10/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|PNC Arena
