ACC foes square off when the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

In games NC State shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Wolfpack are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 203rd.

The Wolfpack record 79.8 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Irish give up.

When NC State puts up more than 65.6 points, it is 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NC State posted 83.3 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.

The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, NC State performed better at home last season, making 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Upcoming Schedule