Wednesday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a victory for NC State by a score of 72-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: South Bend, Indiana

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

NC State vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Notre Dame 68

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-4.0)

NC State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Notre Dame has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season, while NC State is 4-7-0. The Fighting Irish have a 4-9-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wolfpack have a record of 7-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 79.8 points per game, 73rd in college basketball, and are giving up 70.2 per contest to rank 155th in college basketball.

NC State averages 36.4 rebounds per game (196th in college basketball), compared to the 36.9 of its opponents.

NC State hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball) while shooting 35.0% from deep (116th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game at 32.9%.

NC State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 9.2 (19th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (92nd in college basketball).

