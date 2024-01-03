The Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) look to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Radford Moneyline High Point Moneyline BetMGM Radford (-2.5) 146.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Radford (-1.5) 146.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

High Point vs. Radford Betting Trends

High Point has put together an 11-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Panthers have won each of their five games this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Radford has covered nine times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Highlanders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

