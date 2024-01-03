Greene County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Greene County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Greene County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greene Central High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Pinetops, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
