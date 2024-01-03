Edgecombe County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Edgecombe County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North East Carolina Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarboro High School at Bertie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Windsor, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene Central High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Pinetops, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
