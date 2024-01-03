Davie County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Davie County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Davie County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davie County High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
