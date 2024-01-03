Davidson vs. Dayton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) visit the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in seven in a row.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Dayton vs. Davidson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Davidson vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dayton Moneyline
|Davidson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dayton (-4.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Dayton (-4.5)
|136.5
|-192
|+158
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Davidson vs. Dayton Betting Trends
- Davidson has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Dayton has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- Flyers games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.
Davidson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Davidson ranks 101st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 109th, a difference of eight spots.
- The Wildcats were +100000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- Davidson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.