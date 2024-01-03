A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) visit the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in seven in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Dayton vs. Davidson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Davidson vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dayton Moneyline Davidson Moneyline
BetMGM Dayton (-4.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Dayton (-4.5) 136.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Davidson vs. Dayton Betting Trends

  • Davidson has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Dayton has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Flyers games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Davidson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Davidson ranks 101st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 109th, a difference of eight spots.
  • The Wildcats were +100000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • Davidson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

