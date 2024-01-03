A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) visit the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in seven in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Dayton vs. Davidson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Davidson vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Dayton Betting Trends

Davidson has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Dayton has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Flyers games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Davidson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Davidson ranks 101st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 109th, a difference of eight spots.

The Wildcats were +100000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Davidson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

