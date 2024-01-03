The Charlotte 49ers' (8-5) AAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the South Florida Bulls (9-5) at Yuengling Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN

Charlotte vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The 49ers score an average of 63.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 59.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.4 points, Charlotte is 7-0.

South Florida's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.3 points.

The Bulls put up 65.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 59.2 the 49ers give up.

South Florida is 8-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.

Charlotte is 8-2 when giving up fewer than 65.9 points.

The Bulls shoot 40.1% from the field, 3% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.

The 49ers' 39.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Bulls have conceded.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Tracey Hueston: 11.4 PTS, 47.5 FG%

11.4 PTS, 47.5 FG% Imani Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

4.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Jacee Busick: 6.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

6.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Olivia Porter: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

