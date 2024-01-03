If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Alamance County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at River Mill Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Graham, NC

Graham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Alamance High School at Orange High School