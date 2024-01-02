A pair of streaking squads meet when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) visit the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Eagles, who have won four in a row.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACCN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Wake Forest is 9-2 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the 277th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 149th.

The Demon Deacons average 10.5 more points per game (81.3) than the Eagles give up (70.8).

When Wake Forest scores more than 70.8 points, it is 9-2.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Wake Forest put up 4.7 more points per game (79.1) than it did in away games (74.4).

Defensively the Demon Deacons were better in home games last year, giving up 71.3 points per game, compared to 77.8 on the road.

Wake Forest made 9.1 three-pointers per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% in away games.

