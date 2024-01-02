A pair of streaking squads meet when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) visit the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Eagles, who have won four in a row.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • The Demon Deacons make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Wake Forest is 9-2 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Demon Deacons are the 277th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 149th.
  • The Demon Deacons average 10.5 more points per game (81.3) than the Eagles give up (70.8).
  • When Wake Forest scores more than 70.8 points, it is 9-2.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Wake Forest put up 4.7 more points per game (79.1) than it did in away games (74.4).
  • Defensively the Demon Deacons were better in home games last year, giving up 71.3 points per game, compared to 77.8 on the road.
  • Wake Forest made 9.1 three-pointers per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% in away games.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Delaware State W 88-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/21/2023 Presbyterian W 91-68 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/30/2023 Virginia Tech W 86-63 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
1/6/2024 Miami (FL) - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/9/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

