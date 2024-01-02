Union County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Union County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian School at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School at West Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Oakboro, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkwood High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Marshville, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
