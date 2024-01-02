SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SoCon teams are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule in one game, the Kennesaw State Owls playing the Mercer Bears.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Kennesaw State Owls at Mercer Bears
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.