The Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis included, will play the New York Rangers on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Jarvis interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Seth Jarvis vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 18:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In Jarvis' 37 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 18 of 37 games this season, Jarvis has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has an assist in 12 of 37 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+26) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 5 27 Points 1 13 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

