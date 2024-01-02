Person County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Person County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Person County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Person High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.