The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
  • North Carolina is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 106th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 19th.
  • The 86.3 points per game the Tar Heels record are 21.5 more points than the Panthers allow (64.8).
  • When North Carolina puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 9-3.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).
  • When playing at home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

