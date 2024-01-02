How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
- North Carolina is 9-3 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 19th.
- The Tar Heels average 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers give up (64.8).
- When North Carolina puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 9-3.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.
- In terms of three-pointers, North Carolina fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage on the road.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
