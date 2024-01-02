The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.

North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 19th.

The Tar Heels put up 86.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers give up.

When North Carolina totals more than 64.8 points, it is 9-3.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in away games (70.2).

Defensively the Tar Heels played better at home last year, ceding 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.

At home, North Carolina sunk 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule