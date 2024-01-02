Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) going head to head at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 77-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pittsburgh, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

According to our computer prediction, Pittsburgh should cover the spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 157.5 total.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Line: North Carolina -4.5

North Carolina -4.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -200, Pittsburgh +165

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)



Pittsburgh (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



North Carolina is 6-5-0 against the spread, while Pittsburgh's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. The Tar Heels have gone over the point total in seven games, while Panthers games have gone over nine times. The two teams score 166.8 points per game, 9.3 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 13 points per game with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.3 points per game (13th in college basketball) and give up 73.3 per outing (237th in college basketball).

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by four boards on average. It records 38.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 107th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.4 per contest.

North Carolina knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (66th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

The Tar Heels score 105.5 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions (171st in college basketball).

North Carolina has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (40th in college basketball action), 1.7 fewer than the 11.5 it forces on average (227th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (posting 80.5 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and allowing 64.8 per outing, 49th in college basketball) and have a +204 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh wins the rebound battle by 9.3 boards on average. It collects 42.2 rebounds per game, 19th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.9.

Pittsburgh hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball), 3.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 35% from beyond the arc (116th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 25.3%.

Pittsburgh wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 9.8 (40th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

