The Charlotte Hornets, with Nick Richards, hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Richards totaled 15 points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-93 loss against the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Richards, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.0 10.1 Rebounds 9.5 7.0 8.3 Assists -- 0.7 1.2 PRA -- 16.7 19.6 PR -- 16 18.4



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Richards has made 3.5 shots per game, which accounts for 6.7% of his team's total makes.

Richards' opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.2 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.8 points per contest, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Kings are the 18th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.7 rebounds per contest.

The Kings allow 27.0 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

Nick Richards vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 23 14 11 2 0 0 1 10/31/2022 19 4 4 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.