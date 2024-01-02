The Charlotte Hornets, with Miles Bridges, face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Bridges put up 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 111-93 loss against the Nuggets.

Let's look at Bridges' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.7 19.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 7.2 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.3 PRA -- 29.9 29.7 PR -- 26.9 26.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.9



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Bridges has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.5% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Hornets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.2.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 116.8 points per contest.

Giving up 43.7 rebounds per game, the Kings are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 27 assists per contest, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

The Kings are the 11th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.