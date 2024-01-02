Hurricanes vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (25-9-1) host the Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4, winners of three straight) at Madison Square Garden. The matchup on Tuesday, January 2 starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-125)
|Hurricanes (+105)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog three times this season, and failed to win any of those games.
- Carolina has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost.
- The Hurricanes have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Carolina has played 20 games this season with over 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|120 (10th)
|Goals
|123 (6th)
|94 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|115 (18th)
|34 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (2nd)
|16 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (13th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes went 6-1-3 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina has hit the over five times.
- The Hurricanes total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Hurricanes' games average 9.9 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Hurricanes' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Hurricanes' 115 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- They have a +8 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.