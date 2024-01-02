The East Carolina Pirates (7-4) face the UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday in AAC play.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners score nine more points per game (63.5) than the Pirates allow (54.5).

UTSA is 6-5 when it scores more than 54.5 points.

East Carolina's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.

The 65.2 points per game the Pirates score are only 1.7 more points than the Roadrunners allow (63.5).

East Carolina has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.

When UTSA allows fewer than 65.2 points, it is 4-3.

The Pirates shoot 37.8% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Roadrunners concede defensively.

The Roadrunners' 40 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Pirates have conceded.

East Carolina Leaders

Amiya Joyner: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 44 FG%

12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 44 FG% Danae McNeal: 18.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

18.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Tatyana Wyche: 4.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%

4.3 PTS, 45.7 FG% Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%

East Carolina Schedule