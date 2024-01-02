The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) are heavy favorites (-17.5) as they look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's over/under is 146.5.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -17.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina has played four games this season that have gone over 146.5 combined points scored.

East Carolina has had an average of 144.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, East Carolina has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

Florida Atlantic's .692 ATS win percentage (9-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than East Carolina's .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 7 53.8% 83.2 157.4 70.5 140.5 148.5 East Carolina 4 33.3% 74.2 157.4 70.0 140.5 143.8

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

The Owls had eight wins in 12 games against the spread last season in AAC play.

The Pirates score an average of 74.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 70.5 the Owls give up.

East Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 70.5 points.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 9-4-0 2-1 7-6-0 East Carolina 5-7-0 0-0 6-6-0

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic East Carolina 17-0 Home Record 10-6 11-3 Away Record 2-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

